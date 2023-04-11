Jakson Green secures 1 GW RE contracts in domestic, international markets

Homegrown Jakson Green on Tuesday said it has bagged renewable energy projects totaling 1 GW of capacity in the domestic as well as international markets.

The projects are to be set up through engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode for the customers in India, Africa and Middle East regions, Jakson Green said in a statement.

It has secured over 1 GW of renewable EPC orders with leading RE producers in the Middle East and Africa regions, in addition to its RE EPC orders in India, including a recent deal with one of the world's leading renewable energy asset managers to build India's largest C&I solar park in Bikaner, Rajasthan, the company said.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details.

''We are extremely humbled and delighted by the faith and trust shown by our clients in the solar, energy storage, and hydrogen and new energies space, as evidenced by the impressive global order book we have secured since inception.

''With over a GW under our wings, we have emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing utility-scale renewable EPCs,'' Jakson Green CEO & MD Bikesh Ogra said.

Jakson Group is an energy solutions company with expertise in the fields of solar power, battery energy storage system, distributed energy and solar, and electrical EPC.

