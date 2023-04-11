Left Menu

Commodity-linked stocks lift UK's FTSE 100; Cineworld drops

London's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday as miners and oil stocks boosted the commodity-heavy bourse, while shares of Cineworld slid as the world's second-largest cinema chain operator filed a plan of reorganisation. The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.7% by 0721 GMT.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-04-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 13:00 IST
Commodity-linked stocks lift UK's FTSE 100; Cineworld drops
The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.7% by 0721 GMT. Industrial miners, up 2.4%, were the biggest boost to the FTSE 100, tracking firm copper prices.

Glencore Plc rose 3.0%, after Reuters reported that CEO Gary Nagle plans to meet with some of Teck Resources Ltd's Canadian shareholders to personally lobby them for support of Glencore's proposed takeover of the copper and zinc miner. The energy sector advanced 1.2% as crude prices firmed on expectations of potential economic stimulus by China, healthy demand in the rest of Asia and a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Shares of Cineworld Group slid 9.7% after the movie chain operator filed a plan of reorganisation with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Shares of Persimmon gained 2.1% after Barclays upgraded the homebuilder to "equal-weight" from "underweight."

Drugmaker AstraZeneca rose 0.2% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight."

