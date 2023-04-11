Fire breaks out in timber godown in city

A fire broke out in a timber godown in Garia in the southern part of the metropolis on Tuesday.

Fire Brigade sources said 12 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

There was no report of any injury, they said.

The fire was first noticed at 10.40 am by locals at the timber godown beside an under-construction building.

Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot and efforts were on the control the blaze, they said, adding that thick black smoke engulfed the densely populated area caused by the flames.

West Bengal Power minister and local MLA Arup Biswas, who visited the spot, said the fire brigade personnel were making valiant efforts to douse the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)