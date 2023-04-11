Left Menu

Amitpal aide Paplpreet Singh brought to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail

A day after being arrested by Punjab Police, Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of fugitive Khalistan leader and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was brought to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 13:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 13:39 IST
Amitpal aide Paplpreet Singh brought to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail
Papalpreet Singh arrives at Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after being arrested by Punjab Police, Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of fugitive Khalistan leader and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was brought to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail on Tuesday. Papalpreet was arrested from Amritsar's Kathu Nangal area on Monday.

Briefing the media on the capture of Amritpal's close aide, Punjab's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said Papalpreet was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA). "Papalpreet Singh, the main associate of Amritpal Singh was arrested by Amritsar Rural Police from the Kathu Nangal area. The arrest was made under the National Security Act. Apart from being an associate of Amritpal, he was also wanted in six cases," Gill said, adding that action against him will be taken as per the law.

Papalpreet was seen with the fugitive Khalistan leader in several photographs that surfaced after the duo escaped the dragnet cast for them by the state police. In an unverified video on March 30, the 'Waris Punjab De' chief said he was not "a fugitive" and would soon "appear in front of the world".

Further, in the video, the veracity of which could not be determined, Amritpal said those who think he ran away from his people or friends should "get that thing" out of their minds. Earlier, on March 18, Punjab Police launched an operation against Amritpal and his aides.

The Punjab Police had earlier, expressed doubts about Amritpal entering the Delhi border using any vehicle other than a bus. Following the input, Delhi Police raised an alert and stepped up efforts to track the fugitive radical preacher. Amritpal has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023