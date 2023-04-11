Left Menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Kerala, to visit Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for Kerala to visit his former constituency, Wayanad, where he would address at a public event on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 14:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 14:21 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Kerala, to visit Wayanad
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for Kerala to visit his former constituency, Wayanad, where he would address at a public event on Tuesday. During his visit, the Congress, who was disqualified from the Lok Sabha upon his conviction in a criminal defamation case, will address a public rally and hold a roadshow in Wayanad.

Rahul lost membership of the Lower House of Parliament after a Surat court convicted and sentenced him in a 2019 criminal defamation case. The case pertained to a remark he made using the surname 'Modi' while addressing a campaign event ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. At a rally in Karnataka's Kolar in April 2019, Rahul, in a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?".

Following his conviction, Rahul was disqualified as an MP on March 24, as per a Supreme Court ruling in 2013. Under the ruling, any MP or MLA stands to be disqualified automatically if convicted and sentenced to two years or more. On Saturday, the Congress leader landed in a fresh controversy after he posted a stinging tweet, tagging with images of Congress leaders who either joined the BJP or sundered decades-old ties with the grand old party.

The Congress leader also hit out at the Centre by invoking billionaire businessman Gautam Adani. The pictures he tweeted included Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, former Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, leader Anil Antony and former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Kiran Reddy.

Reacting to Rahul's post, Sarma said he would be filing a defamation suit against the Congress leader over his tweet, linking him to the Adani Group. "Whatever Rahul Gandhi has tweeted, it is defamatory. So, once Prime Minister returns from Assam, we will respond to the tweet and definitely, there will be a defamation case," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023