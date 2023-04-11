Left Menu

Pune: Man held over threat to kill Maharashtra CM Shinde

The Pune police detained and questioned a drunken man for allegedly threatening to kill Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shine, officers informed on Tuesday.

11-04-2023
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Pune police detained and questioned a drunken man for allegedly threatening to kill Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shine, officers informed on Tuesday. An officer said, "The man had called on helpline '112' asking for an ambulance but when he was told to dial '108' he got abusive and threatened to kill CM Shinde."

The police further informed that during the call, his wife took the phone and informed him that her husband is in a drunken state. "During the call, his wife took the phone and informed the operator that the person is not in his senses and is drunk. Nonetheless, we took serious cognisance of the threat, we launched an investigation. The person was detained today and questioned," the officer said.

Further details are awaited and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

