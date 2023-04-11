Fire breaks out in timber godown in city, no report of any injury

A fire broke out in a timber godown at Garia in the southern part of the metropolis on Tuesday, Fire Brigade sources said. Fifteen fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze which has been brought under control after four hours, they said. There was no report of any injury in the fire, the fire brigade sources said. The fire was first noticed at 10.40 am by locals at the godown beside an under-construction building. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze, they said, adding that thick black smoke engulfed the densely populated area caused by the flames. The fire partially damaged a building situated close to the godown. West Bengal Power minister and local MLA Arup Biswas visited the spot and said the fire brigade personnel made valiant efforts to douse the blaze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)