Left Menu

Fire breaks out in timber godown in city, no report of any injury

A fire broke out in a timber godown at Garia in the southern part of the metropolis on Tuesday, Fire Brigade sources said. West Bengal Power minister and local MLA Arup Biswas visited the spot and said the fire brigade personnel made valiant efforts to douse the blaze.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-04-2023 15:22 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 15:06 IST
Fire breaks out in timber godown in city, no report of any injury
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a timber godown at Garia in the southern part of the metropolis on Tuesday, Fire Brigade sources said. Fifteen fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze which has been brought under control after four hours, they said. There was no report of any injury in the fire, the fire brigade sources said. The fire was first noticed at 10.40 am by locals at the godown beside an under-construction building. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze, they said, adding that thick black smoke engulfed the densely populated area caused by the flames. The fire partially damaged a building situated close to the godown. West Bengal Power minister and local MLA Arup Biswas visited the spot and said the fire brigade personnel made valiant efforts to douse the blaze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023