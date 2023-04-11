Left Menu

Flipkart's 200 delivery hubs, other investments in TN boost job opportunities

11-04-2023
Flipkart's 200 delivery hubs, other investments in TN boost job opportunities
E-commerce company Flipkart has set up eight supply chain facilities and 200 delivery hubs in Tamil Nadu under its initiative towards creating inclusive job opportunities besides boosting economic growth, the company said on Tuesday.

The company has onboarded 15,000 kirana partners under its Kirana Delivery programme, which enables faster customer shipments and also creates an alternative source of income for the partner kirana stores in the state. Kirana stores refers to small grocery stores that are usually family-owned.

''Flipkart has eight supply chain facilities including fulfilment and sortation centres across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Coimbatore and Hosur, which help in connecting sellers to the pan-India consumer base while delivering growth opportunities for the state,'' the company said in a statement.

Flipkart has also supported capacity building, knowledge sharing and training of small and marginal farmers under its Flipkart 'Samarth Krishi programme'.

''Over the past decade, Flipkart Group has made significant investments to expand its operations in the state to enable and empower our ecosystem partners. The aim is to foster entrepreneurial, employment and skill development opportunities while building share value for all stakeholders,'' Flipkart Group chief corporate affairs officer Rajneesh Kumar said.

''We are committed to the economic development of the state and have consistently invested over the years in building state-of-the-art supply chains and strive to enhance the well-being of our supply chain employees,'' he said.

Flipkart said that as part of its commitment to creating career opportunities for women in the state, it has introduced an entire shift of operations solely run by women in one of the delivery hubs in Chennai, the statement said.

