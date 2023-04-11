Left Menu

DFS Secretary uges states/UTs to increase enrolments under micro-insurance schemes

Updated: 11-04-2023 15:50 IST
Dr. Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, chaired a VC meeting yesterday with Chief Secretaries/ senior officials of all States/UTs to sensitise and impress upon them the salient features of the intensive three months long campaign to boost coverage of micro-insurance Schemes viz. Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) at Gram Panchayat level. The 3-month campaign will cover all the districts in the Country from 01.04.2023 to 30.06.2023.

During the meeting, the states/UTs were urged to increase enrolments under the micro-insurance Schemes given the scope and size of population in states. Currently, the active enrolments under PMJJBY are 8.3 crore and 23.9 crore under PMSBY and claims of about Rs. 15,500 crore have been paid under these schemes.

Dr. Joshi sought support of Chief Secretaries of all the States/UTs for their active role in ensuring effective implementation and monitoring of the campaign. As a step towards amassing scale, Secretary, DFS, will also be taking a meeting with the heads of all Public Sector Banks on 13th April 2023 also to ensure that saturation campaign reaches to maximum number of eligible beneficiaries.

