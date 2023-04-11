Left Menu

Commodity Prices

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-04-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 15:49 IST
Commodity Prices
Representative image Image Credit: picpedia
  • Country:
  • India

Following are Tuesday's commodiy prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 5,400-5,800: Medium 3,800-4,400: Jowar 2,800-3,600: Jaggery Cube 4,600-5,000: Jaggery Ball 4,700-4,900: Coriander Seed 16,000-18,000: Chilli Fine 44,000-68,000: Potato Big UNQ: Medium 1,200-1,400: Onion Big 1,000-1,500: Medium 700-1,000: Small 300-700: Tamarind 16,000-19,000: Garlic 8,000-9,000: Horsegram 6,500-7,400: Wheat 2,800-3,400: Turmeric 6,500-9,300: Tur Dal 10,500-13,500: Green Gram Dal 10,200-11,500: Black Gram Dal 9,500-13,200: Bengal Gram Dal 6,800-7,000: Mustard 5,600-6,200: Gingelly 18,000-20,000: Sugar 3,700-3,800: Groundnut Seed 13,000-13,500: Copra 11,500-16,000.

Groundnut Oil (10kg): 1,300-1,400; Coconut Oil (10kg): 1,300-1,400; Gingelly Oil: 2,400-4,400; Ghee (5kg): 2,325-2,400.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023