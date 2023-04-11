Commodity Prices

Following are Tuesday's commodiy prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 5,400-5,800: Medium 3,800-4,400: Jowar 2,800-3,600: Jaggery Cube 4,600-5,000: Jaggery Ball 4,700-4,900: Coriander Seed 16,000-18,000: Chilli Fine 44,000-68,000: Potato Big UNQ: Medium 1,200-1,400: Onion Big 1,000-1,500: Medium 700-1,000: Small 300-700: Tamarind 16,000-19,000: Garlic 8,000-9,000: Horsegram 6,500-7,400: Wheat 2,800-3,400: Turmeric 6,500-9,300: Tur Dal 10,500-13,500: Green Gram Dal 10,200-11,500: Black Gram Dal 9,500-13,200: Bengal Gram Dal 6,800-7,000: Mustard 5,600-6,200: Gingelly 18,000-20,000: Sugar 3,700-3,800: Groundnut Seed 13,000-13,500: Copra 11,500-16,000.

Groundnut Oil (10kg): 1,300-1,400; Coconut Oil (10kg): 1,300-1,400; Gingelly Oil: 2,400-4,400; Ghee (5kg): 2,325-2,400.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)