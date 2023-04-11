Bharat Rashtra Samithi extends support to workers' strike against Vizag Steel Plant privatization
Andhra Pradesh Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief Thota Chandrasekhar on Tuesday met Steel Plant Workers Union leaders and extended the party's support to the union's relay hunger strike against the privatization of Vizag Steel Plant.
He further added," The joke is that the BJP government is going to make one more steel plant and other assurances under the bifurcation act. Vizag Steel hasn't been given any capital mines. Capital mines are required for the existing plant. Our demand to both the state and central governments is that give financial assistance to the current steel plant." "Privatization is a brutal act. I witnessed the steel plant agitation while studying in the early 60's and 70's Visakhapatnam", Chandrasekhar said.
He said that Vizag Steel Plant is a company that has been pushed into losses and the workers here have increased the assets of the steel plant to the tune of three lakh crores. "The central government is conspiring to capture them and is moving to tie it up to Adani", he added. "BRS party is going to contest in all 175 assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. The ruling party of the state and the opposition party, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have failed to fulfil the needs of the State", he said. (ANI)
