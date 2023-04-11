Left Menu

Over 100 shops gutted in fire at vegetable market in Bihar's Bodh Gaya

The intensity of the fire was such that in no time it engulfed dozens of shops, leaving no time for locals to control it.

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 15:59 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 15:59 IST
Over 100 shops gutted in fire at vegetable market in Bihar's Bodh Gaya
Fire at vegetable market in Bihar's Bodh Gaya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out at a vegetable market in Bihar's Bodh Gaya on Tuesday morning turning 115 shops of the market into ashes, officials said. The intensity of the fire was such that in no time it engulfed dozens of shops, leaving no time for locals to control it.

Locals who are present at the spot claimed that a couple of LPG cylinders also exploded after which fire engulfed the whole area. People also alleged fire tenders of reaching late even after getting information.

Muhammad Raju, a food outlet operator in the market said, "Fire was so massive that no one dared to douse it and after the cylinder blast, it spread further gutting our shops. A total of 115 to 117 shops were destroyed in the fire causing a loss of several lakhs of rupees. Only one fire brigade reached here that too was late, till then most of the market was under fire." According to officials, 5 to 6 motorcycles were also burnt in the fire. On information, police administration also reached the spot.

For now, no loss of life has been reported, and the exact reason behind the incident is also not known yet, they said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023