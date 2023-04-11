Left Menu

UN calls for massive international support to Somalia

PTI | Mogadishu | Updated: 11-04-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 16:02 IST
UN calls for massive international support to Somalia
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Somalia

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed for “massive international support” for Somalia during his visit to the East African country that is facing the worst drought in decades.

He said Somalia is facing humanitarian difficulties at the same time that it is combating a serious terrorism threat.

Guterres in a joint press briefing with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told reporters he was ''here to ring the alarm on the need of massive international support because of the humanitarian difficulties the country is facing.” The UN secretary-general was given a red carpet welcome complete with a guard of honour as he was received at the main international airport by Somalia and UN officials.

He thanked Mohamud for the warm welcome and said he was looking forward to Iftar — the breaking of the Ramadan fast — later on Tuesday.

Most of Mogadishu was locked down for Guterres' visit, with restricted movement of public transport.

Mohamud thanked Guterres for his historic visit in the midst of tackling humanitarian challenges and accelerating war against terrorism.

“This visit assures us that the UN is fully committed to supporting our plans for state-building and stabilising the country. We are confident that the Somali people will be able to overcome the problems and challenges they are still facing through the completion of the liberation of the country and reconciliation,” Mohamud said.

Food security experts say life remains “extremely critical” for more than 6 million hungry people in Somalia's historic drought.

The country also faces insecurity as it battles thousands of fighters from al-Qaida's East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023