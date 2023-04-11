Left Menu

French strike disrupts nuclear reactor maintenance, power supply - union

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-04-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 16:07 IST
Maintenance was disrupted at nine French nuclear reactors operated by EDF on Tuesday due to the strike against the government's planned pension reforms, a spokesperson for the CGT union said.

About 8.2 gigawatts (GW) of the country's power supply at thermal, hydro and nuclear plants was also blocked, the union said.

That equates to around 16% of the country's total power production on Tuesday afternoon, grid operator RTE data showed. However, imports from neighbouring countries totalled less than a gigawatt, suggesting supply was adequate to meet demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

