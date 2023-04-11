Left Menu

Presidential Climate Commission to hold electricity planning colloquium

The PCC was formed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Cabinet in 2020 to oversee and facilitate a just transition from a high carbon economy to a low emissions and climate resilient economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-04-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 17:33 IST
“The recommendations being prepared by the PCC are in support of the ongoing national Just Transition process and seek to align with the Just Transition Framework approved by Cabinet in 2022,” the PCC said. Image Credit: Pexels
The Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) is expected to hold the National Colloquium on South Africa’s long-term electricity planning and the Just Energy Transition this week.

The PCC was formed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Cabinet in 2020 to oversee and facilitate a just transition from a high carbon economy to a low emissions and climate resilient economy.

According to the PCC, the colloquium will bring together various stakeholders to review the commission’s recommendations on the country’s “electricity generation mix, governance and just energy transition investments”.

“The colloquium follows a series of information and consultation sessions that the PCC has been facilitating with South Africa’s social partners – business, civil society, government and labour – as well as youth and the faith community.

“The outcomes of these dialogue events will underpin the colloquium, which in turn will provide stakeholders with the opportunity to interrogate and inform the PCC’s consolidated recommendations.

“The recommendations being prepared by the PCC are in support of the ongoing national Just Transition process and seek to align with the Just Transition Framework approved by Cabinet in 2022,” the PCC said.

The recommendations are expected to be submitted to government in the next quarter. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

