Garuda Aerospace hands over Kisan drones under Centre's subsidy scheme

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 17:03 IST
Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has received the Centre's agri-drone subsidy and presented the Kisan drones to farmers under the Centre's scheme, the company said on Tuesday.

The Garuda Kisan drones approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation would help farmers to manage and monitor the health of crops as well as detect and identify areas that require water or fertiliser.

The subsidy offered by the Centre is part of the initiatives launched by the Government to support the drone industry, city-based Garuda Aerospace said in a statement.

At an event held in Pune, Garuda Kisan Drones were presented to eight farmers, the press release said.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has amended the guidelines of Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation, which envisages granting farmers up to 100 per cent of the cost of the agriculture drone as a grant.

The Farmer Producer Organisations would be eligible to receive a grant of up to 75 per cent of the cost of the agriculture drone for demonstration on farmers' fields under the scheme.

