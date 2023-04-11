Powerlines fell on N4 freeway cleared and road reopened

The City of Tshwane's Energy and Electricity team has completed the clearing of powerlines that fell on the N4 eastbound freeway on Sunday night. The road has now been reopened.

“The 132kv powerlines fell on the N4 freeway between Solomon Mahlangu and Simon Vermooten, resulting in a power outage that affected large parts of Pretoria East and North,” the City of Tshwane said in a statement.

According to the City, the initial assessment by the Energy and Electricity team found that at least six powerline structures have collapsed and were badly damaged.

“Further investigations revealed that about three pylons were vandalised, which caused the powerlines to collapse and fall on the road, leading to the closure of the freeway,” the City said.

Due to the incident, the City has lost 300MW since last night, following the vandalism incident.

Areas that were still without power on Monday afternoon included large parts of the east of Pretoria, which are includes: Silverlakes, Faerie Glenn, Equestria, Mooikloof, Mamelodi, parts of Centurion, including Lyttelton and Die Howes, as well as parts of Moot.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)