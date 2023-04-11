Left Menu

Russian parliament votes in favour of electronic military draft papers

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-04-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 18:13 IST
Russian parliament votes in favour of electronic military draft papers
Russia's lower house of parliament on Tuesday voted unanimously to introduce electronic military draft papers for the first time in the country's history, as Moscow seeks to make it harder to avoid the draft.

The State Duma, the lower house of parliament, gave its preliminary approval to changes in the law in a so-called second reading of the relevant legislation.

