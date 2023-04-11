Left Menu

Raj govt approves plan to provide Rs 1,000 cr grant to 60k farmers to promote protected cultivation

To promote protected cultivation in Rajasthan, 60,000 farmers will get a grant of Rs 1,000 crore in next two years for greenhouses, shade houses, low tunnels and plastic mulching.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the grant proposal to strengthen farmers.In 2023-24, a grant of Rs 501 crore will be given to 30,000 farmers. Of this, Rs 444.43 crore will be borne from the Farmers Welfare Fund.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-04-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 19:20 IST
Raj govt approves plan to provide Rs 1,000 cr grant to 60k farmers to promote protected cultivation

To promote protected cultivation in Rajasthan, 60,000 farmers will get a grant of Rs 1,000 crore in next two years for greenhouses, shade houses, low tunnels and plastic mulching.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the grant proposal to strengthen farmers.

In 2023-24, a grant of Rs 501 crore will be given to 30,000 farmers. Of this, Rs 444.43 crore will be borne from the Farmers Welfare Fund. Along with this, Rs 56 crore (state share 22.75 crore) will be borne from the National Horticulture Mission / National Agricultural Development Scheme, an official statement said.

In 2024-25, 30,000 farmers will get a grant of Rs 500 crore. In this, 25 per cent additional subsidy will also be given to the farmers of notified tribal areas and all small/marginal farmers, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global
4
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023