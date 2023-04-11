Raj govt approves plan to provide Rs 1,000 cr grant to 60k farmers to promote protected cultivation

To promote protected cultivation in Rajasthan, 60,000 farmers will get a grant of Rs 1,000 crore in next two years for greenhouses, shade houses, low tunnels and plastic mulching.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the grant proposal to strengthen farmers.

In 2023-24, a grant of Rs 501 crore will be given to 30,000 farmers. Of this, Rs 444.43 crore will be borne from the Farmers Welfare Fund. Along with this, Rs 56 crore (state share 22.75 crore) will be borne from the National Horticulture Mission / National Agricultural Development Scheme, an official statement said.

In 2024-25, 30,000 farmers will get a grant of Rs 500 crore. In this, 25 per cent additional subsidy will also be given to the farmers of notified tribal areas and all small/marginal farmers, it added.

