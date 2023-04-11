Left Menu

BSF apprehends two persons with contraband drugs along India-Bangladesh border

In yet another success in its drive against trans-border crimes and narcotics trafficking, and foiling a smuggling bid, Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday apprehended two narcotic smugglers with prohibited Yaba Tablets and cough syrup on Indo-Bangladesh international border.

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 20:12 IST
In yet another success in its drive against trans-border crimes and narcotics trafficking, and foiling a smuggling bid, Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday apprehended two narcotic smugglers with prohibited Yaba Tablets and cough syrup on Indo-Bangladesh international border. BSF said the smugglers are from Kayeterbari village in the Coochbehar district of West Bengal. The contraband items seized from them cost Rs 9,90,000. The crackdown was done in a special operation launched on 10th April 2023 based on reliable inputs, said officials of the BSF. The consignment was meant to be smuggled from India to Bangladesh. The apprehended smugglers and seized items were handed to the police for further legal action.

Considering the vulnerability of the border to heightened activities of drug traffickers and anti-national elements, BSF troops are always on the alert to thwart trans-border crimes including drug trafficking and are making all-out efforts to prevent the commission of such crimes. Smugglers use the porous Indo-Bangladesh border for their illegal activities. So border security forces are on increased alert. Many contraband seizures were made along the Indo-Bangladesh border by the police of the respective border states and BSF in the recent past.

For instance, on April 4 apprehending two persons, Assam Police seized 20,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 40 lakh in Assam's Karimganj district along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The seizure was done when the police, based on input, raided a house in the Pirerchowk Chandsrikona area of the district. "When we raided a house owned by Abdul Khaleque, a veteran drug criminal, we recovered 20,000 Yaba tablets weighing about 2.095 kg from the house. We have apprehended Abdul Khaleque and another person named Emamuddin. Our investigation is on," Gitartha Dev Sarma Deputy Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

