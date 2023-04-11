Ladakh: Locals stage protest against rape, murder of minor girl

Locals in Leh on Tuesday held a huge protest against the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl on March 29 and demanded the setting up of a fast-track court. The protest was held by the Ladakh Buddhist Association, the Ladakh Gonpa Association and the residents of Ladakh at the historic polo ground Leh.

On March 29, a 12-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by a man and left injured in Leh, Ladakh, police said. Earlier in the day, the Ladakh Buddhist Association, the Ladakh Gonpa Association and the people of Ladakh submitted the Memorandum to Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra, Lt Governor Ladakh demanding the establishment of a fast-track Court for speedy trial of the recent rape and attempt to murder Case of a minor Buddhist girl; and also other such cases that are still pending in Courts.

"With deep anguish and an extreme sense of dismay the Ladakh Buddhist Association, the Ladakh Gonpa Association and the people of Ladakh from all walks of life and faith assembled at the historic polo ground Leh in a huge rally to protest against the recent incidence of rape and attempt to murder a minor girl and also to show our deep concern for the failure of the legal process to convict and penalize the convicts of juvenile sexual abuse/sodomy cases and also other cases of sexual abuse and murder in Leh," the memorandum reads. These kinds of delays in justice delivery have resulted in the loss of public trust in the justice system and faith in the universality and fairness of law of the land, it reads.

"The public is against the sight of some convicts of sodomy and rape, otherwise liable forpenalty under the POCSO act, to spot scot-free. The convicts succeed in shifting cases from Leh to higher courts with ulterior motives and get bail after some time," it further said. It further stated, "We feel that the liberal tradition of using drink and the menace of drug use in UT Ladakh, and also the laxity of law enforcement agencies have played their role in the spread of social vices and also in encouraging the perpetrators of such horrific crimes."

"The people of Ladakh request your Excellency to kindly establish a special fast-track Court fordelivery of speedy justice in the present case and also in other such cases that are more than one year old," the memorandum reads. A woman was brutally raped and murdered last year at Leh but the case, in spite of beingvery clear, is still pending to the chagrin of the bereaved and aggrieved family members of thevictim, it further reads.

After 48 hours of search, the police arrested the accused Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah alias 'Zulzul' of Thiksey on April 1. Superintendent of Police (SP) Leh-Ladakh, PD Nitya told the media, "The incident happened on March 29. The accused offered the girl a lift to school and instead took her to an isolated place and allegedly raped her".

"The victim also suffered a head injury during the incident, and the accused left her thinking that she has died. He was arrested within 48 hours of the incident," she added. The police have registered the case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with sections 363 (abduction) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

The victim's condition is stable now, the police said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

