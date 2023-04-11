Left Menu

French privacy watchdog investigating complaints about ChatGPT

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 20:17 IST
France's privacy watchdog CNIL said on Tuesday it was investigating several complaints about ChatGPT after the chatbox was temporarily banned in Italy over a suspected breach of privacy rules.

"The CNIL has received several complaints about ChatGPT and is investigating them," the watchdog said by email in response to a Reuters query.

