French privacy watchdog investigating complaints about ChatGPT
Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 20:17 IST
France's privacy watchdog CNIL said on Tuesday it was investigating several complaints about ChatGPT after the chatbox was temporarily banned in Italy over a suspected breach of privacy rules.
"The CNIL has received several complaints about ChatGPT and is investigating them," the watchdog said by email in response to a Reuters query.
