Left Menu

2,550 BC castes yet to send representative to Parliament: Community leader

Though a provision is clearly provided in the Constitution for the rights and opportunities for BCsconcrete action for their development has not been initiated so far, he noted, outlining that BCs also include some nomadic tribes, semi-nomadic tribes, de-notified castes and aboriginal tribes.According to the national BC welfare association president, with 70-crore-strong backward classes not developing, India cannot be catapulted to emerge as a big power on the global stage.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 20:31 IST
2,550 BC castes yet to send representative to Parliament: Community leader
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Out of 2,600 Backward Classes (BC) recognised by the Central Government, 2,550 castes have never had a representative in Parliament, National BC Welfare Association president and YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP R Krishnaiah said in a letter to President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, requesting her to resolve several long pending issues of the communities.

Introducing the BC Bill in Parliament, dedicated Central BC ministry, reservations in promotions for BC employees, Constitutional sanction for BC reservations in panchayat raj polls, social security on the lines of SC/ST Atrocity Act for BCs and reservations in private sectors were some of his demands.

Reservations in the judiciary, removal of creamy layer in OBC reservations, scholarships and fee reimbursements, hiking BC budget and liberalisation of national BC corporation loans are among the 12 major demands in Krishnaiah’s seven-page letter to the President.

“The problems of BCs have been neglected by the Central Government for the past 75 years. Though a provision is clearly provided in the Constitution for the rights and opportunities for BCs…concrete action for their development has not been initiated so far,” he noted, outlining that BCs also include some nomadic tribes, semi-nomadic tribes, de-notified castes and aboriginal tribes.

According to the national BC welfare association president, with 70-crore-strong backward classes not developing, India cannot be catapulted to emerge as a big power on the global stage. He added that proper action for their development was a necessity now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023