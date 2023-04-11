2,550 BC castes yet to send representative to Parliament: Community leader

Out of 2,600 Backward Classes (BC) recognised by the Central Government, 2,550 castes have never had a representative in Parliament, National BC Welfare Association president and YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP R Krishnaiah said in a letter to President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, requesting her to resolve several long pending issues of the communities.

Introducing the BC Bill in Parliament, dedicated Central BC ministry, reservations in promotions for BC employees, Constitutional sanction for BC reservations in panchayat raj polls, social security on the lines of SC/ST Atrocity Act for BCs and reservations in private sectors were some of his demands.

Reservations in the judiciary, removal of creamy layer in OBC reservations, scholarships and fee reimbursements, hiking BC budget and liberalisation of national BC corporation loans are among the 12 major demands in Krishnaiah’s seven-page letter to the President.

“The problems of BCs have been neglected by the Central Government for the past 75 years. Though a provision is clearly provided in the Constitution for the rights and opportunities for BCs…concrete action for their development has not been initiated so far,” he noted, outlining that BCs also include some nomadic tribes, semi-nomadic tribes, de-notified castes and aboriginal tribes.

According to the national BC welfare association president, with 70-crore-strong backward classes not developing, India cannot be catapulted to emerge as a big power on the global stage. He added that proper action for their development was a necessity now.

