Covid mock drill in Meerut: It takes 2 min, 20 sec to take patient out from ambulance, start treatment

It took only 2 minutes and 20 seconds for a patient to be taken from an ambulance to the emergency bed and start his treatment during a mock drill at Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. During the mock drill, the hospital showed a remarkable ability of how a critical covid patient can be quickly admitted to an emergency bed with all necessary facilities for the treatment such as oxygen cylinders. In fact, in the mock drill, it took only 2 minutes and 20 seconds for the patient to be taken out from an ambulance to the emergency bed and start his treatment.

World Health Organisation (WHO) official Dr Priya Bansal inspected the mock drill that reaffirmed the hospital's ability to deal with a possible surge in covid patients. All necessary medicines to treat a covid patient were found available in the hospital. And oxygen generation plants of 1000 LPM capacity were running without any glitches. Talking about the arrangements in the Medical college for treating more covid patients the hospital's doctor Tharun Pal said," 200 beds are ready in the emergency Covid ward in the medical college. Oxygen and 5 ventilators have also been arranged on all beds. If the number of covid patients increases, then 200 beds of the super speciality block will be converted into Covid Hospital."

There has been an increase in covid cases in India in recent days reason for which The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, in a statement said: "Maybe the relaxation of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and many people lowering their guard against the coronavirus". As per data from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, GOI, on Sunday India recorded 5,357 fresh Covid-19 Cases with 11 deaths and approximately 1,57,894 tests have been done.

The recovery rate was at 98.75 per cent. Covid-19-related deaths are mostly reported in people above 60 years, and those with lifestyle diseases like diabetes etc, the statement said. (ANI).

