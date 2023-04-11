Telangana govt sends officials to study if it can bid for Vizag Steel Plant

Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday said the BRS government had deputed a team of officials to Visakhapatnam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to study relevant issues regarding participating in the Expression of Interest for the Vizag Steel Plant. ''Let the team come back. Let them submit a report because they have gone there. What I have just stated is a fact. Without a captive mine, is it feasible (sustenance of steel plant). I don't know. Let the team come back. They are the experts. Let them submit a report to the government,'' he said. ''A decision on whether to participate in the bidding or not would be taken later if feedback is positive. But, right now the matter is being examined,'' Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrsekhar Rao, said. Rama Rao also alleged there was a conspiracy in the Centre's denial to set up a steel plant at Bayyaram in Telangana as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, by refusing to supply quality iron ore from the Bailadila mines in Chhattisgarh, as well as in its alleged plans of ''selling off'' of the Vizag steel plant. Demanding that the Centre not privatise Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate identity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Rama Rao on April 2 wrote an open letter to the Union government requesting it to release Rs 5,000 crore to the steel maker. Rama Rao had said the BRS party vehemently opposed the Centre's move to disinvest it and the party would extend solidarity to the employees’ unions who are opposing the disinvestment move. Employees unions of the Vizag Steel Plant have held protests against the alleged privatisation. The issue has also assumed political colour with opposition parties opposing any move to privatise the company. Speaking about the alleged conspiracy with regard to Centre's denial on the setting up of the Bayyaram steel plant, the BRS working president claimed it was hatched to benefit a certain corporate house close to the BJP.

Addressing a press conference here, Rama Rao said the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 mentions that the Centre would explore the formation of a steel plant at Bayyaram in Telangana. The NDA government at the Centre has not heeded to the requests of the Telangana government since 2014 to establish the steel plant at Bayyaram, he said. The argument by the Centre for not setting up the steel plant was that the iron ore available at Bayyaram was low grade, he said. Rama Rao said he had met PM Narendra Modi in 2018 and suggested to him that a slurry pipeline could be laid from the Bailadila to Bayyaram for the supply of iron ore. The distance between Bayyaram and Bailadila is about 150 km. He had also stated that the Telangana government would bear 50 per cent of the cost of laying the slurry pipeline, he added. However, there was a conspiracy, he alleged. ''Adani in September, 2018, set up a wholly-owned subsidiary. The name of the subsidiary is Bailadila iron ore private limited,'' Rama Rao said. The Centre decided in April 2018 to supply iron ore from Bailadila to Japanese steel mills and a Korean company, he claimed. ''Adani set up a wholly-owned subsidiary... and gave a statement'' that he is setting up an integrated steel plant in association with the Korean company in Gujarat, he added. ''The story finally is, the reason for refusing to set up Bayyaram steel factory is Adani would suffer losses if iron ore is supplied from Bailadila to here (Bayyaram)...,'' Rama Rao alleged. If iron ore was to be supplied from Bayyaram to the Vizag steel plant, it would be a loss to the steel plant proposed to be set up by Adani, he claimed. He further alleged that the Vizag Steel plant in Andhra Pradesh had been thrown into losses by not allocating mines or providing iron ore.

The conspiracy was to ''sell off'' the Vizag Steel plant ''at a throwaway price'' after it ends up as a loss-making organisation, he claimed. It could run if iron ore is supplied from Bailadila, he insisted. Consequently, the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh suffered, he said. Observing that Bailadila was at a distance of about 150 km from Bayyaram and 600 km from Visakhapatnam, Rama Rao asked how it was feasible to set up a plant in Gujarat which was at a distance of 1,800 km from Bailadila. ''Definitely, Bayyaram (in Telangana) and Vizag have a relation and that is Bailadila,'' he said. The minister challenged the Centre to ''cancel the Bailadila mine given to Adani'' if what he said was false, and set up a steel plant at Bayyaram. Meanwhile, BJP vice president D K Aruna took exception to Rama Rao's allegations. The BRS government could not reopen Nizam Sugars and other industrial units in Telangana as promised but talked about acquiring stake in Vizag Steel in AP, she said in a statement. Rama Rao started a ''new drama'' in the name of Bailadila only to divert people's attention from the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak issue, Aruna charged.

