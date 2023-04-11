Adani Enterprises incorporates subsidiary Pelma Collieries
- Country:
- India
Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Tuesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary for carrying out coal washery related business.
''The company has incorporated a WOS (Wholly-Owned Subsidiary) Pelma Collieries Ltd (PCL) on April 7, with an initial authorised share capital of Rs 10,00,000 and paid-up share capital of Rs 5,00,000,'' it said in a regulatory filing.
The entity will carry on business to develop, erection, operate of coal washery, including coal handling systems and to do all necessary and incidental activities in this regard, the filing said.
It will commence its business operations in due course.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 5
- 00
- 000
- Adani Enterprises Ltd
- Rs 10
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh: Waltair Division achieves highest ever revenue of Rs 9000 crore in 2022-23 FY
Over 2000 criminals rounded up in Rajasthan Police crackdown
Over 14,000 Kiwi kids could be lifted out of poverty after child support changes
SUN Mobility to power 50,000 electric two-wheelers of Zomato's fleet over next 2 years
Twenty years on, reflection and regret on 2002 Iraq war vote