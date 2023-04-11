Left Menu

ED attaches 20 properties worth Rs 7.07 crores of Anee group of companies in Delhi, UP

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 20 immovable properties of Anee group of companies, its promoter and director, located in the national capital and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, and valued at Rs 7.07 crore, the agency said on Tuesday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 20 immovable properties of Anee group of companies, its promoter and director, valued at Rs 7.07 crore, in connection with a fraud and cheating case, the agency said on Tuesday. These properties are in the form of lands and buildings of Anee group of companies-- Anee Bullion Industries Pvt Ltd, Anee Commodity Brokers Pvt Ltd and Anee Securities Pvt Ltd-- and its promoter and director, Ajit Kumar Gupta, situated at Lucknow and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the agency said.

ED had initiated the investigation in the case in 2019 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 on the basis of various First Information Reports (FIRs) and complaints, registered by Uttar Pradesh Police against Gupta and various other persons and entities, for committing cheating and fraud worth Rs 110 crore with public at large by luring them to invest in various fraudulent schemes with the intention to defrauding them of their invested amounts, said the ED in a statement. "Anee Bullion Industries Pvt Ltd, Gupta and others dishonestly and fraudulently have acquired money from the public in the guise of Daily Deposit Scheme, Monthly Recurring Scheme and Fixed Scheme by offering high returns varying from 20 per cent to 40 per cent on these schemes," said the federal agency.

As per the agency, investors' money, thus collected was layered and rotated through the platform of various companies of 'Anee Group' and was used for the purchase of various immovable properties in the name of Ajit Gupta and others. "Further investigation is in progress," the ED added.(ANI)

