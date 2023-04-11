NLC shareholders approve appointment of Prasanna Kumar Motupalli as CMD

Shareholders of NLC India Ltd have approved the appointment of Prasanna Kumar Motupalli as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the company.

The members of NLC India have passed the ordinary resolution approving his appointment to the top post, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

NLC India, under the Ministry of Coal, is into production of lignite.

