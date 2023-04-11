Amid rise in COVID cases, Odisha govt seeks 50,000 doses of CorBEvax vaccine from Centre

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Odisha Government writes to the Centre seeking 50,000 doses of the CorBevax vaccine. In a letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Director of Family Welfare (Odisha) Bijay Panigrahi has placed a demand for the CorBEvax vaccine.

"Presently there is a rise in Covid cases in Odisha. Also, there is a demand from the public for precautionary dose vaccination at Government CVCs," the letter reads. "Hence, you are requested to kindly supply at least 50,000 doses of the CorBEvax vaccine with long expiry to the state as early as possible," it further stated.

According to the state health portal, a total of 141 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the state in the last 24 hours and the total active caseload in the state now stands at 731. The country recorded 5,675 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, decreasing marginally from Monday's case count of 5,880, stated a bulletin issued by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Amid a nationwide upward trend in the Covid cases, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday chaired a review meeting with health ministers of all states and Union Territories through video conferencing. Mandaviya urged state Health ministers to conduct mock drills at hospitals on April 10 and 11 to assess their preparedness in handling a surge in cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)