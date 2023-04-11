Left Menu

BSF nabs smuggler on Indo-Bangla border in Murshidabad

The operation was carried out by the 115 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 23:13 IST
BSF nabs smuggler on Indo-Bangla border in Murshidabad
BSF nabs smuggler with 30 gm of brown powder in Murshidabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a smuggler and seized 30 grams of brown powder from his possession along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Murshidabad district, West Bengal. The operation was carried out by the 115 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier on Monday.

"Acting on specific information, BSF troops spotted a suspicious person moving towards the International Border. The jawans searched him and found the drug in his possession. The troops caught him on the spot and brought him to the border post for further questioning," BSF said. The apprehended smuggler has been identified as Abu Taher, a resident of Murshidabad, BSF said.

"During interrogation, the smuggler confessed that an Indian smuggler, Anisur Rahman from the same district, had given him the drug. After crossing the border, the drug was supposed to be handed over to Bangladeshi smuggler Suhan Sheikh from Chapainwabganj district, for which he was to receive Rs 2,000," BSF officials said. The arrested smuggler and the seized drugs were handed over to Lalgola Police Station, officials said.

The spokesperson of South Bengal Frontier expressed satisfaction with the achievement of the BSF jawans and stated that it reflected their vigilance on duty. He urged people not to engage in smuggling or any other crime and strongly affirmed that the BSF jawans would not allow such activities to occur on the border and would not spare anyone involved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

 Global
2
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global
3
FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets warm reception

FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets war...

 Global
4
Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav joins ED probe in land-for-jobs case

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav joins ED probe in land-for-jobs case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023