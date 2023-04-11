Assam: Training conducted on 'DRDO Water Testing' for armed forces

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 23:24 IST
DRDO water testing kit (Photo: DRDO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Research Laboratory (DRL) Tezpur, one of the premier labs of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) took proactive steps to conduct training on "DRDO Water Testing Kit" on Tuesday to Army personnel under 4 Corps. Director DRL, Dr DV Kamboj interacted with all the participants and encouraged them to learn the necessary skills to detect contaminants from water using the DRDO water testing kit.

The army personnel deployed in remote and forward areas of North East India face challenges related to the assessment of drinking water in field conditions. The training provided by DRL Tezpur would help them to address the issue effectively as water may look very clear but may contain many contaminants like fluoride, arsenic, bacteria, etc which are harmful to human health and it is difficult to detect these contaminants by the naked eyes.

DRL-DRDO has developed a kit that can detect 11 different parameters including some very dangerous contaminants, the officials said. In this training elaborate demonstration was given to armed personnel to detect the contaminants present in water using the 'DRDO Water Testing Kit'.

This kit is also suitable for use even in field conditions, which would make it easier for Army personnel to conduct water testing in remote areas where laboratory facilities may not be available, the officials said. Army personnel from 16 different forward units attended the training programme followed by the distribution of the training certificates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

