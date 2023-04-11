Left Menu

"Kerala PWD Minister has links with PFI," alleges state BJP Chief

Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president on Tuesday made some serious allegations about Minister for Public Works Department PA Mohammed Riyas and alleged that Kerala PWD Minister has links with PFI.

Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran on Tuesday made serious allegations against Minister for Public Works Department PA Mohammed Riyas and alleged that the state PWD Minister has links with PFI. "Minister for Public Works Department and Tourism PA Mohammed Riyas has links with religious extremist organizations including PFI. The party has now made him a minister to get votes through the support of Muslim extremist forces," the BJP Kerala State President alleged.

The state government has failed to address the developmental backwardness of the state. PM Modi's vision of development can save Kerala, he said. "Is it necessary for the Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition to shudder at the visit of BJP leaders to the homes of Christians on Easter? Why bother when we decide to contact the people? Both fronts think that they have the full rights of minorities. When we come down to the religious minorities, they are spreading evil propaganda. Both see minorities as vote banks." he further stated.

"Efforts are being made to reduce the distance between the Muslim community and us (BJP)," he said. Speaking on Christians' vote bank he said, "In Goa, Congress tried and failed. There, Christians voted for the BJP."

Earlier on Thursday, BJP's Kerala chief responded to reporters' question on whether Anil Anthony's joining would boost the BJP's prospects in the southern state and boost its acceptability among Christian voters, said, "AK Antony is senior Congress leader, who held key positions in the party. Today, his son Anil Antony took membership in the BJP. More Congress leaders will be joining BJP soon." Hoping for a better vote share in the southern state where the saffron party hasn't yet managed to any significant electoral inroads, the BJP state chief said, "Our vote share in Kerala wasn't much the last time. However, this time we hope to bag a bigger share of Christian votes as the Christian community has demonstrated that it has full faith in Modi-ji's work."

"We are running several campaigns in the state. The 'Happy Easter Ghar Ghar Chalo' campaign will be conducted across the state from April 9. During this campaign, we will make an effort to connect Christians with the BJP, which will significantly impact our vote share," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

