IPL Scoreboard: MI vs DC

Mumbai Indians Innings: Rohit Sharma c Abishek Porel b Mustafizur 65 Ishan Kishan run out (Mukesh Kumar/Lalit Yadav) 31 Tilak Varma c Manish Pandey b Mukesh Kumar 41 Suryakumar Yadav c Kuldeep Yadav b Mukesh Kumar 0 Tim David not out 13 Cameron Green not out 17 Extras:(LB-4, W-2) 6 Total: (4 wkts, 20 Overs) 173 Fall of Wickets: 71-1, 139-2, 139-3, 143-4 Bowler: Mukesh Kumar 2-0-30-2, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-38-1, Anrich Nortje 4-0-35-0, Lalit Yadav 4-0-23-0, Axar Patel 4-0-20-0, Kuldeep Yadav 2-0-23-0.

