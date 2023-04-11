"Am I a terrorist or Naxalite? asks Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay over Warangal police's plea for cancellation of bail

After Warangal police filed a petition seeking the cancellation of his bail, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay on Monday took a dig and said that police were acting according to the directions from Pragati Bhavan (Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao). Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, arrested in a Class 10 question paper leak case, moved a bail application in a Warangal court on Wednesday night (April 5). A petition opposing the bail plea of Sanjay Kumar was filed by police in the court by the Waranagal police on Thursday (April 6).

On Friday morning, Sanjay walked out of Karimnagar prison after securing bail in the SSC exam question paper leak case. While talking to ANI, Sanjay said, "Why should they ask to cancel my bail? Am I a terrorist or a Naxalite? Am I a terrorist or a Naxalite? Did I make thousands of crores of rupees through illegal methods like KCR's son and daughter?"

Sanjay also ridiculed the attempt of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to stall the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant by taking part in the bidding for Expression of Interest (EOI). "It is ridiculous that the chief minister who cannot pay salaries to his government employees on the first day of the month and implement his promises of waiving crop loans and unemployment allowance is talking about bidding for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant," Sanjay said while speaking to reporters after watching the latest blockbuster film "Balagam" at Devi Theatre in the afternoon.

"Forget Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. First, KCR should fulfil his promise of establishing Bayyaram Steel Plant in Khammam and providing jobs to 20,000 people," he said. Complimenting the makers of the Balagam film for effectively depicting human sentiments and emotions, Sanjay said the chief minister had no belief in human relations except money-related matters.

"He had previously harassed PCC chief A Revanth Reddy during his daughter's marriage. Recently, he got me arrested illegally when I was attending the last rites of my mother-in-law," he criticised. He also found fault with the police for serving notices on BJP MLA Eatala Rajender though he had not committed any crime.

On the missing of his phone, Sanjay said his phone was with him right from the time he was arrested in Karimnagar and brought to Siddipet. "The police themselves took away my phone and are now enacting dramas. In fact, KCR was shocked to see my phone, which contained the call list of several BRS MLAs and MPs," he said. (ANI)

