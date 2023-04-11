Left Menu

Husband on run after `killing' wife

Navi Mumbai police has registered a case of murder against a man for allegedly killing his wife, an official said.As per the womans brother, she and her husband quarrelled frequently and their divorce case was pending in the court.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-04-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 23:44 IST
Husband on run after `killing' wife
Navi Mumbai police has registered a case of murder against a man for allegedly killing his wife, an official said.

As per the woman's brother, she and her husband quarrelled frequently and their divorce case was pending in the court. The couple, who live in Kamothe area of Navi Mumbai, have two children, aged 10 and 12.

The woman had told her brother that she feared that her husband could kill her, the official said. On April 8, the woman did not pick up her children from school as usual. When her brother tried to call her, she did not pick up the phone.

He went to her house to find it locked from outside. When the door was broken open, the woman was found inside, lying dead in a pool of blood with her head smashed.

Police have registered a case against the husband for alleged murder and launched a manhunt for him, the official said.

