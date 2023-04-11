Left Menu

Assam: 11,000 folk dancers, drummers to perform Bihu dance on April 14, PM Modi to attend

Assam is going to witness a historic moment on April 14 as over 11,000 folk dancers and drummers will perform Bihu dance together at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 23:59 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 23:59 IST
Assam: 11,000 folk dancers, drummers to perform Bihu dance on April 14, PM Modi to attend
Preparation at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam is going to witness a historic moment on April 14 as over 11,000 folk dancers and drummers will perform Bihu dance together at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took stock of arrangements at the Sarusajai Stadium ahead of the Mega Bihu event and witnessed the rehearsal of folk dancers and drummers.

The Assam government has made all arrangements and the stadium has been decked up for the Mega Bihu programme. Meanwhile, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives a 10-kg fish as a gift from representatives of a fish traders' body of Uzan Bazar, Guwahati ahead of Magh Bihu.

CM Sarma on Sunday shared the details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the state and informed that the PM would be attending the mega Bihu celebration which is scheduled to be held in Guwahati on April 14. Listing down the several programs scheduled for PM Modi's visit CM Sarma said, "PM Modi will launch several programs from AIIMS Guwahati. One hospital will be built on the IIT Guwahati premises. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of an institute and will attend the closing ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebration of Gauhati High Court at Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati."

"PM Modi will attend the programme at Sarusajai Stadium. He will inaugurate the newly installed Assam Petro Chemicals Limited 500 project TPD Methanol at Namrup, costing Rs 1,709 crores. He will lay the foundation stone of another bridge connecting Palasbari-Sualkuchi on the Brahmaputra river, costing Rs 3,170 crore," CM informed further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

 Global
2
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global
3
FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets warm reception

FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets war...

 Global
4
Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav joins ED probe in land-for-jobs case

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav joins ED probe in land-for-jobs case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023