Maha CM inspects crops, plantations damaged in untimely rains in Osmanabad

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday visited some villages in Osmanabad district where untimely rains and hailstorms have damaged crops, and assured financial assistance to affected farmers.

He visited grape plantations at Morda village under Tuljapur tehsil and agriculture fields in Dharur and Wadibamani villages of the central Maharashtra district.

Shinde inspected grape plantations, water melon fields, vegetables, jowar crops, dragon fruit plantations, chillies, mango crops, sugarcane fields and heard the grievances of farmers. He said the state government would provide relief to the affected farmers at the earliest, and directed officials concerned to quickly conclude damage assessment exercise.

The CM was accompanied by Health Minister Tanaji Sawant who also the district guardian minister.

Shinde earlier visited the Tuljabhavani Temple in Tuljapur and offered prayers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)