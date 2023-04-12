Left Menu

Maha CM inspects crops, plantations damaged in untimely rains in Osmanabad

PTI | Osmanabad | Updated: 12-04-2023 00:04 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 00:01 IST
Maha CM inspects crops, plantations damaged in untimely rains in Osmanabad
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday visited some villages in Osmanabad district where untimely rains and hailstorms have damaged crops, and assured financial assistance to affected farmers.

He visited grape plantations at Morda village under Tuljapur tehsil and agriculture fields in Dharur and Wadibamani villages of the central Maharashtra district.

Shinde inspected grape plantations, water melon fields, vegetables, jowar crops, dragon fruit plantations, chillies, mango crops, sugarcane fields and heard the grievances of farmers. He said the state government would provide relief to the affected farmers at the earliest, and directed officials concerned to quickly conclude damage assessment exercise.

The CM was accompanied by Health Minister Tanaji Sawant who also the district guardian minister.

Shinde earlier visited the Tuljabhavani Temple in Tuljapur and offered prayers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

 Global
2
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global
3
FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets warm reception

FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets war...

 Global
4
Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav joins ED probe in land-for-jobs case

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav joins ED probe in land-for-jobs case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023