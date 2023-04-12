Left Menu

US will "turn over every rock" to find source of leak- Pentagon chief

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2023 02:46 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 02:17 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday said the United States will continue to investigate the recent purported leak of classified documents until the source of them was found.

"We will continue to investigate and turn over every rock until we find the source of this and the extent of it," Austin said during a press conference at the State Department after a series of meetings with the Secretary of State

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

