US will "turn over every rock" to find source of leak- Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday said the United States will continue to investigate the recent purported leak of classified documents until the source of them was found.

"We will continue to investigate and turn over every rock until we find the source of this and the extent of it," Austin said during a press conference at the State Department after a series of meetings with the Secretary of State

