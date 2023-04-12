Left Menu

Finance Minister Sitharaman meets Saudi counterpart; global debt crisis, G20 agenda discussed

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2023 06:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 06:13 IST
Finance Minister Sitharaman meets Saudi counterpart; global debt crisis, G20 agenda discussed

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday had a meeting with her counterpart from Saudi Arabia Mohammed Aljadaan during which they discussed the global debt crisis and strengthening of the multilateral development banks, an Indian initiative under its G-20 presidency.

''H.E. Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and I discussed the #G20 agenda, and the progress made,'' Aljadaan said in a tweet after the meeting held on the sidelines of the annual Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank here.

''Among other things, the two leaders discussed about the World Bank Evolution Roadmap and the Expert Group on Strengthening the Multilateral Development Banks constituted by the G20 India Presidency,'' the finance ministry said in a tweet.

They discussed global inflation issues, including spillover effects of measures taken, on the growth prospects of developing and low-income countries, besides the urgent need to tackle increasing global debt distress and improving the implementation of the Common Framework, the ministry said in its tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

 Global
2
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global
3
FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets warm reception

FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets war...

 Global
4
Pilot raising voice against Rajasthan's previous BJP govt not against current regime: Congress' TS Singh Deo

Pilot raising voice against Rajasthan's previous BJP govt not against curren...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023