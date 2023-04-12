Left Menu

Delhi: Kidnapping-cum-murder case solved, after scanning over 70 CCTV cameras

A thorough investigation was carried out with the footage of more than 70 CCTV cameras being scanned to solve the kidnapping-cum-murder case of a person in Delhi's Krishna Nagar, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 07:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 07:58 IST
Delhi: Kidnapping-cum-murder case solved, after scanning over 70 CCTV cameras
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A thorough investigation was carried out with the footage of more than 70 CCTV cameras being scanned to solve the kidnapping-cum-murder case of a person in Delhi's Krishna Nagar, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday. DCP Shahdra, Rohit Meena, said the accused was in desperate need of money and because of that he kidnapped the victim, and demanded ransom from his family.

On April 10, a PCR call was received at Jagat Puri police station regarding an incident of kidnapping for ransom incident of one person named Kuldeep Singh. The complainant, Meeny Saluja stated that her father went missing since 10 am. Upon investigation, the police found out that the complainant's father Kuldeep Singh was missing form his shop. Coming into action, more than 70 CCTV cameras were scanned through the route of 4 km by the investigating team.

Therein it was found, that the victim entered Stitch Hoods Designer Shop No. C-6/1 in Krishna Nagar, Delhi by parking his scooty at around 10:19 am on April 10. However, he is not seen coming out of the shop in the whole footage. After around two hours, the shopkeeper locked his shop and went away. As per the police, the shop has been taken on rent by a person named Amandeep Singh Walia, who can also be seen in the footages. Later at 1:40 pm, he comes back and takes away the victim's scooty parked outside his boutique.

Taking note of the developments, the police broke the lock of the shop, and entered the shop, where Kuldeep Singh was found lying dead with tied hand and mouth. Subsequently, the accused was arrested, the police said. During interrogation, the accused Amandeep revealed that he had some dispute over the transaction of one property in South Anarkali, Jagatpuri. He was in desperate need of money and that's why kidnapped the victim and made the ransom call to his family, the police further said.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global
4
FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets warm reception

FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets war...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023