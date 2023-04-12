Left Menu

Odisha: Block Education Officer Caught by Vigilance while taking bribe

A Block Education Officer (BEO) has been arrested in Hindol in the Dhenkanal district on Tuesday by Odisha Vigilance while he was taking a bribe from a complainant.

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 08:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 08:02 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Block Education Officer (BEO) has been arrested in Hindol in the Dhenkanal district on Tuesday by Odisha Vigilance while he was taking a bribe from a complainant. The accused identified as Santanu Kumar Mallik by the vigilance is the BEO of Hidol.

He allegedly demanded and took a bribe of Rs.10,000 for releasing the arrear salary, which was pending on official grounds, of the complainant who is a government school teacher. The bribe money has been recovered and seized from the exclusive possession of accused Mallik said the officials of the Odisha Vigilance.

Simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Mallik after the operation since the vigilance officials suspect him of taking bribes from many other persons. In the searches, till now the vigilance team recovered Rs 11,10,370 at his Bhadrak residence and Rs 82,000 from his Hindol residence(a total of Rs11.92 lakh). The officials have said further investigation was going on against Mallik. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

