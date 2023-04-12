Light rain and drizzle likely to occur in parts of Delhi NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan
Light-intensity rain and drizzle are likely to occur in the next two hours over and adjoining areas of Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), Haryana and Rajasthan, said Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) on Wednesday. The official media account of RWFC New Delhi took to Twitter and said, "12/04/2023: 01:50 IST; Light intensity rain/drizzle and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Jafarpur, Deramandi), NCR ( Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad) Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, isolated places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Jafarpur, Deramandi), NCR ( Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad) Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar (Haryana) Sadulpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours".
Earlier in the day RWFC in its weather forecast update bulletin for the next five days predicted that there will be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3-5 degree Celsius over the plains of Northwest India. "Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will also experience strong surface winds with speeds between 25 to 30 kmph during April and April 13," the bulletin said. (ANI)
