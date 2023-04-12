CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu meet girl child's, click photographs during his visit to home constituency

Left Menu

With his distinctive style of working, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu seems to be gaining popularity among different sections of the society, especially among children as 'Sukhu Sir'.

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 08:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 08:05 IST
CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu met girl children (Photo credit: Twitter/@SukhuSukhvinder) . Image Credit: ANI
With his distinctive style of working, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu seems to be gaining popularity among different sections of the society, especially among children as 'Sukhu Sir'. People are coming in large numbers to meet the CM who is currently on a visit to Nadaun assembly constituency in Hamirpur district of the hilly state. Nadaun is the home constituency of the CM.

Sukhu took to twitter and shared a photograph of him interacting with local children and wrote "Today, during my stay in Nadaun, I heard public grievances at Serra rest house. During this, I met and clicked photographs with Kritika, Ishu, Aarushi, Riya and Riddhima, children from Jangli village. Felt good after interacting with them. While interacting with the children's Sukhu offered sweets to children and encouraged them to concentrate on their studies and excel in various fields. One of the girl children expressing her feeling said, "'Sukhu Sir' is taking better decisions especially in the field of education and impressed by this she has come here to meet him."

"The state government has decided to provide education loans at one per cent interest rate to poor children for higher education, so that no child is deprived of higher and professional education due to lack of resources.", he said further. "the state government is bringing a massive change in the field of education and is going to open Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School to provide quality education to the children. Soon the positive results of the reforms being done in education will come to the fore."

Earlier also, Sukhu's special attachment with the children had been seen which made him popular among the children. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

