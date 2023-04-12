Left Menu

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits near Siliguri

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 08:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 08:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck 140 kilometres southwest of Siliguri in the wee hours of Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet. The NCS said the earthquake occurred at 5:35 am IST on Wednesday. According to National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The official media handle of the National Centre for Seismology took to Twitter and said "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-04-2023, 05:35:10 IST, Lat: 25.98 & Long: 87.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 140 km SW of Siliguri, West Bengal". Earlier on April 9 earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 4:01 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

