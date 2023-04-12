4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Araria in Bihar
35 am IST on Wednesday. According to National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.
- Country:
- India
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occured in Araria in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet. The NCS said the earthquake occurred at 5:35 am IST on Wednesday. According to National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.
The official media handle of the National Centre for Seismology took to Twitter and said "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-04-2023, 05:35:10 IST, Lat: 25.98 & Long: 87.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 140 km SW of Siliguri, West Bengal". Earlier on April 9 earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).The earthquake occurred at around 4:01 pm. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bihar, West Bengal have lowest police-public ratio: Govt
Posters in Patna call new state BJP chief ‘Yogi of Bihar’
Ahead of LS polls, BJP trying to bring smaller parties in Bihar into NDA fold
New tech to help Bihar track mining ops, increase revenue
Bihar government directs DMs to ensure no dealings in temple land take place in state