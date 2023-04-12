Left Menu

'Prove one accusation against me I will quit': Warangal CP over Bandi Sanjay's allegations

Speaking to the media, Warangal CP said, "This press meet is in the wake of Bandi Sanjay's comments on me. He made serious accusations against me. Why were those allegations not made against me earlier? I don't know whether to laugh or cry at the accusations that I have done settlements and 'dhanda'. I will leave the job if even one accusation against me is proven."

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 09:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 09:13 IST
AV Ranganath, Police Commissioner, Warangal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath refuted Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar allegations that he was involved in "settlements"and vowed to resign from his post if the accusations are proved true. "I will leave the job if even one accusation against me is proven," Warangal Police Commissioner said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, the Warangal CP said, "This press meet is in wake of Bandi Sanjay's comments on me. He made serious accusations against me. Why were those allegations not made against me earlier? I don't know whether to laugh or cry at the accusations that I have done settlements and 'dhanda'. I will leave the job if even one accusation against me is proven." The Police Commissioner further said that he has done his job without any political involvement. "Sanjay Kumar said four years back when I worked as Nalgonda SP, I have done something there and also in Khammam. Many BJP, BRS, and Congress workers were detained in Nalgonda and Khammam in the past, and now in Warangal. Why were such claims that had not been made earlier being made now?" the police official asked.

CP Ranganath said that he has always worked beyond politics, which is why poor people come directly to him to solve their problems. "Allegations against CP level officers are not correct and to warn the investigating officer to be careful is equal to making threats," he further added. (ANI)

