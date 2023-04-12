Left Menu

Government lays foundation for transformation in disability sector

“Natural disasters, as we’ve experienced in Auckland and on the East Coast recently, are clear reminders of the value of community-led leadership, particularly in the disability community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 12-04-2023 12:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 12:11 IST
Government lays foundation for transformation in disability sector
“The initial focus will be making sure affected regions are equipped with networks to provide a strong local voice for disabled people in the recovery. Image Credit: Twitter (@priyancazlp)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Disabled leadership networks will receive a $1m boost as the Government lays the foundation for transformation in the disability sector, Minister for Disability Issues Priyanca Radhakrishnan has announced.

“This additional funding supports the expansion of a regional disability leadership model successfully piloted in Waikato, MidCentral and Christchurch,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

“The success of those leadership networks can now start to be expanded, with priority consideration in cyclone and severe weather affected areas.

“Natural disasters, as we’ve experienced in Auckland and on the East Coast recently, are clear reminders of the value of community-led leadership, particularly in the disability community.

“The initial focus will be making sure affected regions are equipped with networks to provide a strong local voice for disabled people in the recovery.

“Having leadership groups in communities will ensure that disabled people and their whānau can exercise leadership and have greater choice over the services and supports available to them. These networks will work directly with the likes of local government, schools, and hospitals.

“We’re building on the successful model piloted in the Enabling Good Lives demonstration sites. For example, in the Waikato, we’ve seen these networks work with health agencies to improve the accessibility of hospital services.

“In MidCentral, the establishment of the YAAY (Young Adults and Youth) group has focused on growing the next generation of disabled leaders.

“We’re encouraging applications from a variety of regional organisations. Their work will complement the role of Whaikaha – Ministry of Disabled People across central government.

“This is an exciting opportunity for disabled people-led organisations, including Māori and Pacific groups, to listen to and amplify the voices of the disability community.

“As we continue to focus on the transformation of the disability sector, we need to ensure we have strong leadership regionally as well as nationally.

“Leadership needs to be locally led and driven by disabled people. I fully support the ‘nothing about us, without us’ approach.”

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023