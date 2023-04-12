Colombia's Ecopetrol appoints Ricardo Roa as new CEO

Colombia's majority state-owned energy company Ecopetrol has appointed Ricardo Roa as its new chief executive, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday, adding he will assume the role from April 30 at the latest.

Roa's appointment follows the recent exit of former chief executive Felipe Bayon, who stood down from the role at the end of March. Ecopetrol announced in January that Bayon would be leaving the company, with his departure representing a shake-up for Colombia's biggest company and largest producer of oil.

The government of leftist President Gustavo Petro has pledged to wean Colombia away from its dependence on oil and gas exports in favor of a transition towards greener, renewable energy sources. "My commitment is to lead with all the professional rigor, from this great company, a fair and sustainable energy transition for the benefit of the entire country," Roa said in a message in Spanish posted on Twitter.

Roa, a mechanical engineer, has more than 30 years' experience, particularly in leading strategic transformations in the energy sector, Ecopetrol said in the statement.

