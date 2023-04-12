Left Menu

Elephant killed by tiger in MP's Bandhavgarh

"The carcass of a wild elephant has been found in the tiger reserve Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria, Madhya Pradesh. The age of the elephant is said to be about one and a half years. It is for the first time a tiger has hunted a wild elephant, not just in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, but in Madhya Pradesh also", Lavil Bharti, Deputy Director, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve said.

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 10:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 10:10 IST
Elephant killed by tiger in MP's Bandhavgarh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A baby elephant aged around one and a half years was reportedly killed by a tiger in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, informed the Tiger Reserve officials on Tuesday. "The carcass of a wild elephant has been found in the tiger reserve Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria, Madhya Pradesh. The age of the elephant is said to be about one and a half years. It is for the first time a tiger has hunted a wild elephant, not just in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, but in Madhya Pradesh also," Deputy Director, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Lavil Bharti said.

Bharti further said, "As soon as the information was received, the Tiger Reserve Management officials reached the spot and got involved in the investigation. On Monday, the patrol team was patrolling the forest area in Badbah Muda of Chitrao Beat in the Panpatha Corps range of the Reserve, when the body of a wild elephant was found. The team informed the Tiger Reserve officials and the officials along with a team of doctors reached the spot and an investigation is underway." According to the officials, a tiger was seen near the body and they identified the tiger's pug marks near it. The elephant's body also had marks of a tiger attack on its neck, added the officials. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global
4
FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets warm reception

FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets war...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023