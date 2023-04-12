Elephant killed by tiger in MP's Bandhavgarh

A baby elephant aged around one and a half years was reportedly killed by a tiger in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, informed the Tiger Reserve officials on Tuesday. "The carcass of a wild elephant has been found in the tiger reserve Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria, Madhya Pradesh. The age of the elephant is said to be about one and a half years. It is for the first time a tiger has hunted a wild elephant, not just in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, but in Madhya Pradesh also," Deputy Director, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Lavil Bharti said.

Bharti further said, "As soon as the information was received, the Tiger Reserve Management officials reached the spot and got involved in the investigation. On Monday, the patrol team was patrolling the forest area in Badbah Muda of Chitrao Beat in the Panpatha Corps range of the Reserve, when the body of a wild elephant was found. The team informed the Tiger Reserve officials and the officials along with a team of doctors reached the spot and an investigation is underway." According to the officials, a tiger was seen near the body and they identified the tiger's pug marks near it. The elephant's body also had marks of a tiger attack on its neck, added the officials.

