Punjab: Four dead in firing at Bathinda Military Station, search ops on

According to the statement, the firing incident occurred around 4.35 am inside the Bathinda Military Station.

Punjab: Four dead in firing at Bathinda Military Station, search ops on
Four deaths were reported in a firing incident in Punjab's Bathinda Military Station on Wednesday morning, the Indian Army said. As per a statement by Army's South Western Command, the firing incident occurred at around 4.35 am inside the Bathinda Military Station.

"Four casualties were reported in the incident. The Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operation in progress", as informed by HQ SW Command. Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

